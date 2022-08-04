The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,986,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after buying an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,080,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after buying an additional 223,496 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average of $171.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.