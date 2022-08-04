The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $198.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.