The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 91,375 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

