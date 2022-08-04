Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.5% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,276,000 after acquiring an additional 241,183 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.71.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $588.52. 21,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $547.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,994 shares of company stock worth $23,135,570. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

