TheStreet Upgrades Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) to “C”

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $86.80 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.25.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

