Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 226,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 92,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Tinka Resources Trading Down 12.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.74 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

Tinka Resources Company Profile

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

