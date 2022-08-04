Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.
NYSE:TWI opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. Titan International has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $918.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.33.
In other news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
