Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TTNP opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.38.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
