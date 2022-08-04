Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

TTNP opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Lazar bought 1,165,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $897,800.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,587,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,073.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

