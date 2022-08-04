Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang Sells 1,070 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) COO Aman Narang sold 1,070 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $16,520.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,558,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,498,716.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Aman Narang sold 428 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $5,923.52.

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOST. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

Institutional Trading of Toast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 181.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 15.4% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,866 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.