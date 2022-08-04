TokenPocket (TPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $147,596.00

TokenPocket (TPT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. TokenPocket has a total market capitalization of $29.23 million and approximately $147,596.00 worth of TokenPocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPocket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPocket has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00628730 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016071 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00035191 BTC.
About TokenPocket
TokenPocket’s total supply is 3,466,457,400 coins. The official website for TokenPocket is www.tokenpocket.pro. TokenPocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP.
