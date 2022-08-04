TOKPIE (TKP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,531.00

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $15,531.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.