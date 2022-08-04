TOKPIE (TKP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,531.00

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $15,531.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000769 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About TOKPIE
TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
TOKPIE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.