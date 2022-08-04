Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Tops $27.18

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $27.18 or 0.00118821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $29.89 million and approximately $34.00 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00631469 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00035408 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.