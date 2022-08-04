Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,810 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day moving average is $141.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

