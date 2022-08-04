Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $416.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.