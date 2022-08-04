Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 3,576.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 220,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NUV opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.