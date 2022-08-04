Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,670,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,655,000 after buying an additional 420,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,443,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,061,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 553.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 197,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 167,336 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

