Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 36,360 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 519.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,360 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 61,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

