Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 35,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTN stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0421 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

