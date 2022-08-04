Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $10.17 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.