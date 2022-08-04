Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 898,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 447,316 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000.

Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

