Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

