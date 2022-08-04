Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.62

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.62 and traded as high as C$7.80. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$7.56, with a volume of 25,875 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Total Energy Services Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$309.89 million and a P/E ratio of 56.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gregory Knowles Melchin acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$772,217.92. In related news, Director Gregory Knowles Melchin bought 3,450 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.32 per share, with a total value of C$32,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$772,217.92. Also, Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais bought 3,550 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.82 per share, with a total value of C$31,312.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,674.21. Insiders bought a total of 237,534 shares of company stock worth $1,908,808 over the last 90 days.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
