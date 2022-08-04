TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given “Maintains” Rating at UBS Group

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.29. 21,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 88.53% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $339,000.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

