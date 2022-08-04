Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 52,367 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 15% compared to the typical volume of 45,358 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Moderna Stock Up 16.0 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $186.49 on Thursday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.38 and a 200 day moving average of $152.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 27.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,477,209 shares in the company, valued at $398,830,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,029 shares of company stock worth $82,263,545 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

