Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given Maintains Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $150.91 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day moving average of $145.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

