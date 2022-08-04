Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:TT opened at $150.91 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

