Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRNS. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Transcat Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TRNS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.49. 908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $539.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.87. Transcat has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.08%. Research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

