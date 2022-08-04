TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $703.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.2 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $633.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $567.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.48. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

