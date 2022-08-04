TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $703.29.
A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.2 %
TransDigm Group stock opened at $633.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $567.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.48. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.
Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group
In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
