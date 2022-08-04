Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 109,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,955,414. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. Transocean has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Institutional Trading of Transocean

In related news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 2,017,300 shares of company stock worth $7,557,533 over the last three months. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 73.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.