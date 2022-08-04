Tredje AP fonden Acquires 16,500 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Waste Management by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.86. The stock had a trading volume of 55,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,570. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

