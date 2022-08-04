Tredje AP fonden Buys 4,041 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.7% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $33,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Applied Materials by 91.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 398,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $52,574,000 after buying an additional 190,190 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 42,508 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 889,307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 259,482 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.11. 176,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.96.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

