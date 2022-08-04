Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.