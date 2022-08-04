Tredje AP fonden Has $67.99 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UNH stock traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $534.97. The stock had a trading volume of 43,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $505.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.48.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

