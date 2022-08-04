Tredje AP fonden Increases Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens cut their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.30.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELV traded down $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $475.64. 11,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,932. The firm has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $479.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

