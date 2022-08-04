Tredje AP fonden Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.04. The stock had a trading volume of 607,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.43.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

