Tredje AP fonden Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $193.83. 34,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.26 and its 200 day moving average is $194.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

