Tredje AP fonden Sells 2,000 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.73. 26,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,142. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.29. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

