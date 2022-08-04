Tredje AP fonden Sells 3,500 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after acquiring an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,980 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,479,000 after acquiring an additional 225,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $332.58. 23,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

