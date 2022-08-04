Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

TRN traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,945. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRN. TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.