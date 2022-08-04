True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.43

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.43 and traded as high as C$6.82. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$6.71, with a volume of 152,372 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNT.UN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.04. The stock has a market cap of C$601.59 million and a P/E ratio of 10.73.

True North Commercial REIT Announces Dividend

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 94.29%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

