TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 709 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after acquiring an additional 208,731 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Mizuho reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

