TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.96. 12,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,616. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.