TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,294,404 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA SH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 510,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,787,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

