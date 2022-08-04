TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,930 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Dutch Bros worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BROS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,872 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,896,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $9,956,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,876,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BROS stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $42.52. 4,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Gillett bought 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $487,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,243,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,528,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,125 shares of company stock worth $3,999,279. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Dutch Bros to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

