TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 322,024 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 414,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $26,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

IXUS traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,268. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

