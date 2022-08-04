TrueChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $91,844.00 (TRUE)

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $91,844.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,860.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00169951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003892 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032414 BTC.

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

