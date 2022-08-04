TrueDeck Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $31,899.90 and $11,219.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,543.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003912 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00128973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032392 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.