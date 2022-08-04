Truist Financial Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $100.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $97.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.11.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

