Truist Financial Boosts The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $95.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a maintains rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.90. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

