TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $648.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $59,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at $851,085.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,270.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,230 shares of company stock valued at $104,456 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.