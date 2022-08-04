TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $648.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $59,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at $851,085.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,270.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,230 shares of company stock valued at $104,456 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
